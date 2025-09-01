Heavy school bags may pose a health risk to your child 🎒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many pupils across the country, the new school year is now here

A chiropractor is urging parents to check in on their child’s schoolbag before they return to class

These should be no more than 10% of their body weight

Heavier bags can cause poor posture, and other long-term issues

It’s time for pupils to return to the classroom, but parents are being urged to weigh in their schoolbags before letting them out the door.

The six-week summer holidays are now at an end for most of England’s schoolchildren, who will be heading back to school throughout the coming week. This marks the start of the new 2025/26 school year, and for many, will also mean starting a brand new primary or secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For these young learners, one of their most constant companions over the next term will be their backpacks – whether it’s walking to and from school laden with lunchboxes and that night’s homework, or lugging books and folders class-to-class. But a chiropractor is warning parents to keep an eye on how heavy they are, for the sake of their child’s health.

To mark the start of the new school year, retailer M&S – which also provides uniforms and schoolbags – has partnered with chiropractor and British Chiropractic Association (BCA) member, Dean Blackstock, to explain some of the dangers a heavy schoolbag can pose, as well as how to figure out how heavy is too heavy. Here’s what they had to say:

Bags that are too heavy can cause long-term musculoskeletal issues, a chiropractor has warned | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

The hazards of a heavy backpack – and how to pack it properly

Mr Blackstock said that many parents didn’t realise there was a recommended weight limit for children’s school bags. But he said proper loading was “vital for protecting spinal health”, as well as your child’s growth and development.

“Experts advise that a backpack should weigh no more than 10% of a child’s body weight, but with many bags far exceeding that, carrying too much can put additional strain on growing spines, muscles and joints,” he continued. This could play into future issues like poor posture, discomfort and long-term musculoskeletal issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children often compensate for heavy bags by changing their posture; leaning forward or sideways, which can cause imbalances and increases the risk of fatigue or injury,” Mr Blackstock added. “Repeat these postures day after day, term after term, year after year and you can see how injuries and discomfort arise.”

As well as the bag’s overall weight, how it is packed – and how it is actually worn – can also make a difference, he said. “A few small adjustments to how children carry their school bags can make a big difference to their long-term musculoskeletal health.

“When packing your bag, distribute weight evenly and place heavier items at the top to prevent the shoulders from being pulled backward,” he added. “It’s not always seen as fashionable admittedly, but wearing it on both shoulders and adjusting the straps accordingly is vital to make sure the bag correctly supports the weight, easing pressure on the body.”

Figuring out how heavy is too heavy at each age

Based on the 10% of their body weight rule, how much your child can safely carry generally depends on how much they weigh. To calculate this exactly, you can weigh your child and then multiply this by 0.1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S has also calculated the maximum bag weight limit for children by year, based on the average weight of boys and girls at each age. It is worth keeping in mind, however, that this is only a guide – and it’s best to take your child and their own unique needs into account. Here is the heaviest their schoolbags should be, on average:

Reception – age 4: Girls 1.6kg; boys 1.7kg

Girls 1.6kg; boys 1.7kg Age 5: Girls 1.8kg; boys 1.9kg

Girls 1.8kg; boys 1.9kg Age 6: Both girls and boys 2.1kg

Both girls and boys 2.1kg Age 7: Both girls and boys 2.3kg

Both girls and boys 2.3kg Age 8: Both girls and boys 2.6kg

Both girls and boys 2.6kg Age 9: Girls 2.9kg; boys 2.8kg

Girls 2.9kg; boys 2.8kg Age 10: Girls 3.2kg; boys 3.1kg

Girls 3.2kg; boys 3.1kg Start of secondary school – Age 11: Girls 3.6kg; boys 3.5kg

Girls 3.6kg; boys 3.5kg Age 12: Girls 4kg; boys 3.8kg

Girls 4kg; boys 3.8kg Age 13: Girls 4.5kg; boys 4.3kg

Girls 4.5kg; boys 4.3kg Age 14: Girls 5kg; boys 4.9kg

Girls 5kg; boys 4.9kg Age 15: Girls 5.6kg; boys 6kg

Girls 5.6kg; boys 6kg Age 17: Girls 5.7kg; boys 6.4kg

Girls 5.7kg; boys 6.4kg Age 18: Girls 5.8kg; boys 6.7kg

Do you have a child returning to school this week? Check out some of out other back to school coverage. Here is some guidance around how old they have to be to walk to school alone - and here are some tips for acing the transition from primary to secondary school.