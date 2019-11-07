It marks the culmination of a three-year design and building project to give staff and students modern facilities.

They officially moved in on Thursday, November 7.

The old buildings were described as old and tired having been used by generations of pupils for 47 years.

High Tunstall College of Science opening day 07-11-2019 Pupils arriving. Picture by FRANK REID

Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “The facilities and the resources for our young people were not up to the standard they should have been.

“The design of the new college is really special. We’ve worked hard with BAM Construction to ensure that the architects and designers have devised a college that is fit for purpose and moves us forward.”

The new college is designed around High Tunstall’s Science strong focus on Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum.

Facilities include 10 new science rooms and a demonstration lab to showcase scientific activities which cannot be safely performed by students.

High Tunstall College of Science opening day. Form 8C2 tutor Christine Ferry with pupils (left to right) Calvin Lott, Evie Fannan, Scott Sinclair, Joe Thompson Colin Clark-Oates and Kaden Gill. Picture by FRANK REID

It also has new art rooms, creative design rooms, food technology and food demonstration rooms where the school will invite top chefs to demonstrate to its students.

Classrooms have interactive TVs designed to improve teaching and learning.

Other key features are a four court sports hall, theatre and dance studio.

The new college has been built around a central ‘heart’ of the building containing special needs units and an open plan dining area.

High Tunstall College of Science's new building.

Mr Tilling added: “This project showcases that our students are cared about and invested in. We’ve always been proud of the High Tunstall name and now we have a facility that is befitting the name, befitting the college and will make parents and students feel proud for years to come.

“Also, linking into the retained building will be further subjects, humanities, music and drama. Meaning we continue to offer a broad and balanced curriculum at High Tunstall.”

Funding for the project came from the Government’s £4.4 billion Priority School Building Programme fund, local authorities and from money raised by the school.

High Tunstall aims to increase the size of year groups from 240 students to 270 a year.

Pupils gathering in the communal and dining area. Picture by FRANK REID

Future planned developments include a 3G pitch, tennis courts and improved swimming facilities which could be completed next year.