Blackhall Primary School, in Middle Street, Blackhall Colliery, was rated “good” in all areas following a visit by the education watchdog Ofsted in May.

Since its previous inspection, the report states that the school has been through a “significant period of disruption” with many leaders new to their roles.

It adds: “Staff value the fact that, during a time where much has changed, leaders have successfully supported staff well-being and kept an oversight on their workload.”

Blackhall Primary School receives a"good" Ofsted rating.

Leaders have also designed a “broad and balanced curriculum, full of rich experiences” for their pupils.

Ofsted reported: “This curriculum is ambitious and meets the needs of pupils, including those with special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND).”

Staff also “accurately identify pupils who might need extra help” and have a “good understanding of the needs of pupils.”

The school has been given a couple of areas in which to improve.

The report said: “Some pupils arrive late to school each day or have poor attendance. They miss out on essential learning and are at risk of falling behind.

"Leaders should continue to work with parents and their children to develop positive attitudes to school attendance, so that their attendance and punctuality improves.”

The report also commented on the “inconsistencies in subject leadership” with some subjects “developing more rapidly than others”.

This, however, was described as being a result of the recent leadership changes across the school.