‘Brilliant’ and 'amazing': What you had to say about Hartlepool nursery rated as ‘requires improvement’

Playmates II, in Murray Street, received the grading following a visit by inspectors in March of this year.

It meant it moved up a grade after it was judged to be “inadequate” less than a year ago.

Playmates II, in Murray Street./Photo: Frank Reid

Here’s what Mail readers had to say:

Sarah Lleewellyn said: “My son went here for 4 years. From 2015 to 2019. It’s an amazing nursery!! I would (and have) recommend this nursery to anyone. All the girls are lovely. They were outstanding before, they can do it again.”

Vicky Daley said: “Both my kids have been at Playmates. One is still accessing now. To be honest I would not dream of sending my children any were else.

"All the staff are friendly and I trust them whole heartly to look after my kids. The nursery go above and beyond to help children and their helped both my kids improve and make them the children their are today.”

Angela Ingham said: “I have a 3 year old here now and my 6 year old also went to Playmates. Both have loved it and my eldest always asked to go back when she started big school.

"They’ve loved the team and I’ve always felt happy with everyone. I would definitely recommend Playmates.”

Lottie Lawton said: “Brilliant nursery and preschool. My daughter goes here and I haven't got a bad word to say about it!! My daughter always comes home happy and tells me all about her day! The staff are fantastic and are doing a great job!”

Laura Hull said: “Both my children attended this nursery and I was devastated when they had to leave and go to school it was their second home and they both absolutely thrived and are still doing amazing. Thank you Playmates. I still see some of the staff and I class them as friends.”

Debbie West said: “Amazing nursery with fab staff my son thrived in there years ago.”