A fun-loving headteacher from Hartlepool is hoping to inspire England to glory in the Euros as his school releases a new song for the tournament.

Dave McPartlin and Flakefleet Primary School, in Lancashire, who found fame on Britain’s Got Talent, have produced a catchy dance track titled Bring It Home, which is out now.

As well as hoping to encourage Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions to success at the Euros, all proceeds from downloads and streams will go to children’s charity Magic Breakfast.

They provide a healthy, nutritious breakfast to children who arrive at school too hungry to learn.

The unashamedly patriotic video for the Euros song features Flakefleet pupils and adults sporting painted faces, smoke flares, confetti canons and even the school dog, Mabel.

Mr McPartlin, who was born and raised in Hartlepool, said: “We all know what a difference a good start to the day makes for the children and are so grateful to Magic Breakfast who have provided free breakfasts for our children for many years now.

"We thought it was time to give something back, raise money for a cause close to our hearts and, hopefully, make people smile along the way.”

In 2019, Flakefleet Primary School and Dave reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent and were a golden buzzer winner.

Flakefleet Primary School gets in the Euro 24 spirit.

They have previously released three charity records and raised money via a series of headline-grabbing stunts including a viral video of the school

performing footie anthem Vindaloo.