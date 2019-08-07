Building work to create new Hartlepool school building hailed by independent inspectors

BAM Construction workers celebrate their 'school report' at the English Martys School site

The standard of work in the 71-week project to create a 1,200-place English Martys School in Catcote Road, was praised after It was inspected by the independent construction industry’s Considerate Constructors Scheme.

The new building will replace the existing one and is being constructed on the land previously occupied by the school’s football and rugby pitches.

The contractors behind the £21 million scheme – Gateshead based BAM Construction – recorded four sets of 90% scores out of five, and one of 80%.

An 80% score is regarded by the inspectors as “excellent” while 90% is “exceptional.”

Jason Kelly, BAM’s construction manager, said: “Our attitude at BAM is that we expect to create outstanding buildings for our clients, exactly as they want them, but it is not just what we build but how we build it that matters.

“That is why this inspection is so pleasing for us at BAM. It shows that we’ve gone to great lengths to involve the community, respect and protect our workforce, look after everybody’s safety, and of course, build sustainably so we look after the environment.”

Among the sustainability measures is tree and grass planting to help attract wildlife, and a community recycling initiative which has been greatly appreciated by the users of the neighbouring allotment, for whom the BAM team is building a new access road from recycled stone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspector’s report is full of glowing praise for the construction of the new school.

It says: “Almost anything that seems possible has been or will be undertaken. This site is one of the best I have visited.”

Jason’s team has given work opportunities for 17 apprentices, and engaged six local schools which between them have introduced construction to over 1800 local children.

It has also sponsored several charities.

Work at the school is progressing well and on schedule.

Jason added: “We’re onto the internal finishes for the main building, following which we will be demolishing the old one, and re-landscaping the recreational areas.”