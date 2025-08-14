Careers & Education Expert answers the most Googled questions around results day

Exams have finished, which means students across the country will be collecting their A Level results today. Collecting exam results can be a stressful time, especially when it dictates what you’ll be doing next.

To help students navigate results day, Robbie Bryant, Careers & Education expert at the Open Study College, has answered some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding the day for those worried they might not get the results they want.

How can I prepare for results day?

Results day can be extremely stressful, so it’s best to be as prepared as you can with a variety of options to choose from if you’re worried about the outcome. Before you receive your results, hypothetically review all of your options, whether it's looking at the potential of resitting exams, taking a gap year, deferring a university place or looking at backup universities, the more prepared you are for all scenarios, the less stressful it could be.

What if I can’t attend results day?

All students should ideally collect their results in person, however, if you absolutely cannot attend in person, you must let the school know in advance, so you can arrange to have results sent out in the post, via email or arrange for someone else to go and collect your results on your behalf. You will not be able to access your results online, other than in the email that is sent directly to you.

What if I don’t achieve the grades I need to get into my chosen university?

If you haven't achieved the grades you need to get into your chosen university, then don’t panic, as you have plenty of options. Consider looking at other courses or universities via the clearing process.

If you haven’t got the results you need to get into a university, then you always have the option to take a gap year and study alternative A levels whilst also working. This doesn’t have to mean going back to college; there are lots of options to study outside of a traditional education setting, including online distance learning courses where you can gain the exact same qualification you would in college.

Further to this, if you’re someone who struggles with exams and wants to pursue a particular career, such as nursing, criminology or computer science, then an Access to Higher Education Diploma could be a more suitable alternative for you.

Access to Higher education courses offer more of a flexible path to gaining the qualifications you need to get into university, eliminating the pressure of traditional exams. Instead, students are assessed via a combination of essays, reports, and presentations.

Can I defer my university place on results day?

Not every university allows students to defer their place after it has already been accepted, so it’s very important you check this in advance of results day.

Often, longer courses such as medicine will decline deferrals, so whilst it can be tricky to know what you’d definitely like to do before results day, at least checking if deferring is an option beforehand is a good idea.

What happens if I change my mind at the last minute about an unconditional university offer?

If you accepted an unconditional offer before receiving your results, it can be tricky to get out of, so it’s always important you thoroughly read the terms and conditions before accepting. If you do change your mind after getting your results, you need to call the university directly. More often than not, they will be able to fill your place. But you need to make sure you definitely have a spot at your preferred university before doing this. It can be a tricky process, but it is possible.

Whatever your results, it’s important to remember that results day is about you, and your future. So make sure you put yourself first, over anyone else!