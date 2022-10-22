Pupils from Stranton Primary School joined the Mayor, Councillor Brian Cowie, at the opening of the centre’s new fire pit area built by Friends of Carlton Camp.

The adventure centre, operated by Hartlepool Borough Council, has been providing camping opportunities to generations of children from the town.

Guests, including a number of council executives, the mayor and mayoress, centre staff and friends group gathered around the fire for the opening.

Stranton Primary School pupils gather round the camp fire in the newly created area at Carlton Adventure.

The children performed a song called The Ballad of The Hartlepool Monkey accompanied by Bryan Cross and Victoria Murray on guitar.

Friends of Carlton Camp chairman Andrew Rees, a former headteacher, said: “This is such a special place and hopefully our new camp fire area will make it even more wonderful for schools and visiting groups.

"Hours of work, blood, sweat, tears and pork pies have gone into this area and we hope it will be here for many years to come!"

The Mayor cut a ribbon to officially open the area and a plaque was unveiled by Jennifer Chapman whose late husband, Freddie Chapman, was manager of Carlton for many years. She added: "He would have loved this."

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Brian Cowie cuts the ribbon on the new fire pit area.

The Friends of Carlton Camp charity fundraises to ensure that underprivileged children in the local community get to experience nature, be active and learn new skills.

They hope to continue the legacy of Carlton for many years to come and welcome any donations.

If people have any special memories of their time at Carlton Camp, they are encouraged to email [email protected]