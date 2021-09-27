Cash boost for four Hartlepool schools

Barnard Grove Primary School in Hartlepool Picture: DAVID WOOD

The cash boost follows an application to SHINE, an education charity that works with schools to help children fulfil their true potential, by the Ad Astra Academy Trust for its Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View primary schools

The money will be used to improve speech and language skills of three and four-year-olds.

Philippa Kermotschuk, deputy lead for school improvement with the trust, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of children entering our schools

with below average speech and language skills and want to ensure that all of our children get off to the best possible start.

“This funding will help us to focus on the children who need additional support to bring their speech and language skills to the required level.”

The SHINE grant of £52,080 will be spent over two years and will involve a range of initiatives including the appointment of speech and language champions at each school and programmes for parents to help them support and encourage their children.

Dr Helen Rafferty, the interim chief executive at Shine, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Ad Astra Academy Trust on this important and inspiring project.