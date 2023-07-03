News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Celebrations as Northern School of Art’s creative students graduate in Hartlepool

Northern School of Art students celebrated their achievements in a series of graduation ceremonies at St Hilda’s Church on the Headland.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:15 BST

More than 150 students graduated from the school’s stage and screen and visual arts degree and master’s courses on a day “filled with happiness and emotion”.

New graduates were honoured in acting, film for TV and theatre, costume design, model making and VFX, production design for stage and screen, digital design and advertising, graphic design, fine art, illustration, photography and textile and surface design.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Postgraduate students progressing from school’s design history and the directing and performing practice MA courses also received their awards.

Over 150 students graduated.Over 150 students graduated.
Over 150 students graduated.
Most Popular

The ceremonies were attended by audiences of invited guests, friends and families.

Outside the church, the school’s lecturers greeted the graduates with applause and an informal guard of honour.

In his introductory speech, Tim Bailey, chair of the school’s governing body, said he was "opening the ceremony with a great sense of excitement" and urged the soon to be graduates to "be brave and inquisitive”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: "You are skilled, talented and hungry. We will enjoy seeing you flourish and thrive."

The ceremonies took place at St Hilda's Church on the Headland.The ceremonies took place at St Hilda's Church on the Headland.
The ceremonies took place at St Hilda's Church on the Headland.

School of art principal and chief executive Martin Raby said: “This is a significant occasion for us all. It is not only an important day for graduating students, but also for family members and friends who have supported them throughout their studies and, in particular, through the uncertainties that recent years have brought.

"The resilience you have shown since the start of your studies is commendable, and we are privileged to be celebrating with you today.”

Read More
Read More: Nine photos from The Northern School of Art's Hartlepool graduation c...
Tim Bailey, Chair of The Northern School of Art's governing body urged the soon to be graduates to "be brave and inquisitive."Tim Bailey, Chair of The Northern School of Art's governing body urged the soon to be graduates to "be brave and inquisitive."
Tim Bailey, Chair of The Northern School of Art's governing body urged the soon to be graduates to "be brave and inquisitive."
Two happy graduates at the ceremony.Two happy graduates at the ceremony.
Two happy graduates at the ceremony.