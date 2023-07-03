More than 150 students graduated from the school’s stage and screen and visual arts degree and master’s courses on a day “filled with happiness and emotion”.

New graduates were honoured in acting, film for TV and theatre, costume design, model making and VFX, production design for stage and screen, digital design and advertising, graphic design, fine art, illustration, photography and textile and surface design.

Postgraduate students progressing from school’s design history and the directing and performing practice MA courses also received their awards.

The ceremonies were attended by audiences of invited guests, friends and families.

Outside the church, the school’s lecturers greeted the graduates with applause and an informal guard of honour.

In his introductory speech, Tim Bailey, chair of the school’s governing body, said he was "opening the ceremony with a great sense of excitement" and urged the soon to be graduates to "be brave and inquisitive”.

He added: "You are skilled, talented and hungry. We will enjoy seeing you flourish and thrive."

The ceremonies took place at St Hilda's Church on the Headland.

School of art principal and chief executive Martin Raby said: “This is a significant occasion for us all. It is not only an important day for graduating students, but also for family members and friends who have supported them throughout their studies and, in particular, through the uncertainties that recent years have brought.

"The resilience you have shown since the start of your studies is commendable, and we are privileged to be celebrating with you today.”

