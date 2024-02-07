Cementing the future of housebuilding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Persimmon has donated 10,000 bricks to Hartlepool College as part of their activities taking place across the country for National Apprenticeship Week.

National Apprenticeship Week, taking place this week aims to promote apprenticeships as a career path for young people.

The donation from Persimmon is enough bricks to build a three-bedroom house and will provide students with the necessary materials to gain valuable hands-on experience as part of their training.

Darren Hankey, Principal & Chief Executive, Hartlepool College of Further Education; and Michael Johnson, Regional Apprenticeship Manager, Persimmon North East.

John Cartwright, Head of Construction and the Built Environment said: ‘The welcome donation of 10,000 bricks will ensure the workshop is fully stocked to support the development of brickwork and groundwork learners who are both on a full time or apprenticeship programme.

‘Rising material costs weigh heavily on colleges who try to be efficient with resources to provide the best opportunities possible for learners.

‘Sourcing fit for purpose construction materials and equipment for our learners is extremely expensive and runs into tens of thousands of pounds for resources such as pipe, timber, cable, concrete as well as fittings and consumables. Receiving this donation from Persimmon will enable us to utilise our budget for other much need kit for students to develop their skills with.’

Michael Johnson, Regional Apprenticeship Manager, Persimmon North East, said:“At Persimmon, we’re proud of our record of developing and inspiring the next generation of construction workers.

“We’re delighted to support Hartlepool College by providing students with the materials they need to gain practical experience in one of the many fulfilling careers construction has to offer.”