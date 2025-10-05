Colour run. Colour fun!

The event saw children running through clouds of bright powder, creating a joyful and energetic atmosphere on the school grounds. Thanks to the generosity of local supporters, the Colour Run was made possible without cost to families. The PFC Trust kindly donated towards the coloured powder, while Niche Supply Agency and Clockwork Supply Agency donated wristbands for every child as a keepsake of the day.

Christian Park, Executive Headteacher, said: "Our role as educators extends beyond the classroom – it’s about equipping children with the habits and attitudes that will sustain them throughout life. Promoting health and wellbeing in creative, enjoyable ways helps children see that being active is not a chore but something to celebrate. The Colour Run was the perfect opportunity to highlight that message, and we’re hugely grateful to the organisations who supported us in making it happen."

The event captured the spirit of National Fitness Day by combining physical activity with a real sense of togetherness. Pupils, staff, and families celebrated the value of exercise in a way that was inclusive, exciting, and memorable.

Liam Muir, Head of School, added: "National Fitness Day is about showing the many ways people can be active. Our Colour Run brought the whole school together and showed pupils that fitness can be fun, social, and memorable. The smiles on their faces said it all – and it’s an experience they’ll carry with them."

The Colour Run at Eldon Grove Academy reflects the school’s commitment to embedding healthy lifestyles, physical activity, and wellbeing into the daily life of its pupils, while strengthening community links through the support of local organisations.