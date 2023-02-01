News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

County Durham Lord Lieutenant helps create lasting legacy to late Queen at Hartlepool school

The King’s official representative for the area helped pupils at Hartlepool’s English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College plant a living legacy to the late Queen.

By Mark Payne
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:45pm

The school was invited to take part in the Queen's Green Canopy initiative to plant a tree marking last year’s Platinum Jubilee.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon visited English Martyrs to take part in its planting near a flagpole before spending a few moments reflecting on Her Majesty's reign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large platinum planter which commemorates the project will be placed in the main reception.

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon (right) joins students at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in planting a tree as part of the late Queen's Green Canopy initiative.
Most Popular

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “We were overjoyed that Mrs Snowdon could visit us to plant the tree with our students.

"Our tree will be nurtured, and in the coming years, will flourish into a lasting memory of the late Queen for our community."

The initiative has been extended to the end of March on the wishes of King Charles to give people the opportunity to plant the trees to honour Her Majesty.

Read More
Hartlepool teacher Pete Wells has his stories read in 21 countries after signing...
QueenHartlepoolCounty Durham