The school was invited to take part in the Queen's Green Canopy initiative to plant a tree marking last year’s Platinum Jubilee.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon visited English Martyrs to take part in its planting near a flagpole before spending a few moments reflecting on Her Majesty's reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large platinum planter which commemorates the project will be placed in the main reception.

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon (right) joins students at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in planting a tree as part of the late Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “We were overjoyed that Mrs Snowdon could visit us to plant the tree with our students.

"Our tree will be nurtured, and in the coming years, will flourish into a lasting memory of the late Queen for our community."