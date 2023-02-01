County Durham Lord Lieutenant helps create lasting legacy to late Queen at Hartlepool school
The King’s official representative for the area helped pupils at Hartlepool’s English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College plant a living legacy to the late Queen.
The school was invited to take part in the Queen's Green Canopy initiative to plant a tree marking last year’s Platinum Jubilee.
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon visited English Martyrs to take part in its planting near a flagpole before spending a few moments reflecting on Her Majesty's reign.
A large platinum planter which commemorates the project will be placed in the main reception.
Headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “We were overjoyed that Mrs Snowdon could visit us to plant the tree with our students.
"Our tree will be nurtured, and in the coming years, will flourish into a lasting memory of the late Queen for our community."
The initiative has been extended to the end of March on the wishes of King Charles to give people the opportunity to plant the trees to honour Her Majesty.