Several years of declining pupil numbers at Wellfield School, Wingate, has seen New College Durham Academies Trust enter negotiations to run the school.

Earlier failures in standards at Wellfield, including being rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in 2012, meant first choice applications significantly declined to some of the lowest preferences for secondary schools in County Durham.

Issues around the school’s sustainability also had a detrimental impact on its popularity and created “inevitable financial challenges”, a council report stated.

Wellfield Academy, in Wingate, may be taken over by New College Durham Academies Trust.

A new leadership team made improvements to the school, with Ofsted twice rating it ‘good’ in 2014 and 2018, but it accrued a substantial cumulative deficit.

Council officials estimate the deficit would not be cleared until 2036.

New College Durham Academies Trust has academies in Consett and North Durham and Wellfield is due to transfer across later this year if it receives Durham County Council cabinet approval.

The authority said the transition is needed to secure the school’s sustainability and maintain its strong educational outcomes.

Cllr Ted Henderson, cabinet member for children and young people’s services, added: “Wellfield School plays an important part in the county’s education offer and provides a good standard of education to the communities it serves.

With consistently strong attainment outcomes, it is essential that we help to secure a sustainable future for the school.

