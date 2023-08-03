Thornley Primary School.

Thornley Primary School held a summer fundraiser with bonus ball and raffle featuring £300 worth of prizes.

Around 20 local businesses donated prizes including Seymour Civil Engineering, Rephrase PR, The Expanded Metal Company, and Ramside Hall.

Prizes included shopping and meal gift vouchers, hampers, and an IT tablet.

An auction of football shirts also helped boost the final total.

The money raised will go towards buying resources for the school’s early years team.

School parent governor Glen Hughes, whose son attends the early years, thanked everyone who supported the fundraiser.

He said: “Once again our beautiful town has pulled together and supported a good cause.

"Many thanks to all the local businesses that donated a prize, especially with the hard times and cost of living.