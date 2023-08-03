News you can trust since 1877
East Durham Primary School receives £1200 Early Years boost thanks to fundraiser supported by Hartlepool businesses

Kind-hearted businesses and people raised £1,200 for an East Durham primary school’s early years provision.
By Mark Payne
Published 4th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Thornley Primary School.

Thornley Primary School held a summer fundraiser with bonus ball and raffle featuring £300 worth of prizes.

Around 20 local businesses donated prizes including Seymour Civil Engineering, Rephrase PR, The Expanded Metal Company, and Ramside Hall.

Prizes included shopping and meal gift vouchers, hampers, and an IT tablet.

An auction of football shirts also helped boost the final total.

The money raised will go towards buying resources for the school’s early years team.

School parent governor Glen Hughes, whose son attends the early years, thanked everyone who supported the fundraiser.

He said: “Once again our beautiful town has pulled together and supported a good cause.

"Many thanks to all the local businesses that donated a prize, especially with the hard times and cost of living.

"Thank you for the difference it will make to the children.”

