Developer Bellway held the competition at Wingate Primary School when all 362 pupils designed posters about how to stay safe at construction sites.

Winners Hattie from Year 6 and Libby from Year 2 were invited on a site visit to Bellway’s Wellfield Rise development where their posters have been displayed. Bellway also donated £300 to the school.

Headteacher Marie-Louise Binks said: “This donation is particularly important as we are currently embarking on a new playground project for Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) at both our infant site in Church Street and our junior site in Moor Lane.

Hattie and Libby from Wingate Primary School with the posters they designed to win the Bellway art competition.

“The competition that Bellway invited our children to take part in was an excellent learning experience for them.”

Hayley Teasdale, from Bellway Durham, added: “We aim to work closely with schools near the developments we are building so that we can directly assist them in supporting the children and families they serve.”