English Martyrs School students Leah Martin, Paul Lee and Lucy Tindall.

Emotional pictures as Hartlepool students celebrate A Level results day

It’s a day filled with almost every emotion you could imagine – elation, disappointment and excitement about what’s next.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 12:52

And as A Level results day arrived in the Hartlepool area, we headed out to schools across the city to meet you and find out about your future plans. Here are our photographs for one exciting and emotional day. See if you can recognise anyone during the celebrations.

1. Reach for the stars

English Martyrs School students Amy McBean, Leah Martin, Nicole Smart, Maria Carey-Shaw and Olivia Fender.

2. Off to Cambridge

Rachel Skinner from Dyke House.

3. Hands up!

Dyke House students James Crosby, James Wales Joe Tadeo-Williams.

4. Class of 2019

Rebecca Robinson and Amy Lambton smile for the camera.

