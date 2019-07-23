English Martyrs school hails 'bright new dawn' as it prepares to move into new state-of-the-art building
School staff say they cannot wait to move into their new state-of-the-art building at the start of next term.
English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Catcote Road was one of only five North East schools that were awarded a share of £67million in funding in the Government’s Priority Schools Building Programme.
After 14 months of construction the building is virtually complete with staff due to move in on September 9.It will open its doors to pupils three days later at the start of the new academic year.
Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: “We’re really excited about it.”It will replace around 85% of the current school site and feature purpose build labs, computer suites and a new larger dining hall.
English Martyrs’ Sixth Form and music and arts departments will remain along with some mobile classrooms.
Mr Hammond added: “We’ve kept much of the history of the school in the new building. There’s a St Anne’s zone and St Bede’s zone to reflect St Anne’s and St Bede’s schools that this made up.
“The garden is called the St Francis garden to reflect the third school that amalgamated in 1973 to form English Martyrs and the main zone is called The Holy Family Zone reflecting the parish of Hartlepool that we predominantly serve.”
Mr Hammond said classrooms in the new building are larger giving pupils more space to work.
He added it is a much safer site being located further back from Catcote Road.
Mr Hammond said: “One thing we have stressed is it’s the same school, but a new school building.
“The important thing is the people who work in it and the opportunities it offers. We must make the building work for us.”
The new building means English Martyrs can increase its intake of pupils and they are already oversubscribed.
The next stage will see demolition of the old school buildings before the project is due for completion in May 2020.
“It will be a bright new dawn, not just for the school but for the community in Hartlepool that we serve,” added Mr Hammond.