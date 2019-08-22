English Martyrs' top GCSE performers among best in the country
Hard work paid off as students made the grade at English Martyrs School with lots of smiles and relief on display.
An impressive 20% of all grades awarded at the Catcote Road school were grade 7-9, equivalent to A–A* in previous years.
It put English Martyrs' Higher Attaining students among the top 20% in the whole country.
Top performing girl Rosie Tindall was delighted to achieve a fantastic eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.
And top boy was Max Strelitz with six 9s, three 8s, one 7 and one A*.
He said: "The waiting was the worst part. I'm very pleased, now it is on to the next thing which is A Levels."
Other top performers included Katherine Mulvey and Molly Marshall who both achieved ten GCSEs each at grade 7 and above, with Luke Stokle, Lucy Moran and Josh Lyon also obtaining results made up of mainly top grades.
Josh, 16, who got two 9s, four 8s and three 7s, said: "I definitely wasn't expecting to get those results."
It means the school's Progress 8 (value-added) score at GCSE showing how students have achieved compared to expectations, looks to be the best the school has ever had.
Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: "We are delighted that our three areas which have been identified as areas to improve have all improved significantly from last year.
"Our boys, our disadvantaged students and our Higher Attaining students have performed much better than last year which is a solid platform on which to aim even higher next year in our new school building."