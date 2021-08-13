'Experienced and tenacious leader' appointed Hartlepool Sixth Form principal

Jane Reed takes over as principal of Hartlepool Sixth Form on August 16.

Jane Reed will take the helm at the college on August 16, taking over from current head Mark Hughes, who has led the sixth form since it became part of Education Partnership North East, a regional group of colleges and sixth forms.

With more than 25 years of experience in academic and technical further and higher education, Ms Reed initially trained in classical music at the Royal Northern College of Music and is a graduate of Northumbria University.

She is particularly looking forward to leading the next phase of Hartlepool Sixth Form’s specialisms – science, technology and maths – coupled with the recent launch of academic and technical engineering and is already in strategic discussions about the centre’s future as a centre of excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Hartlepool Sixth Form college.

Ms Reed has strong family connections to Hartlepool, having had great grandparents involved in the shipbuilding industry and living in the area.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining Hartlepool Sixth Form and honoured to have the opportunity to lead an inclusive, relevant and modern sixth form with an outstanding reputation for academic and technical excellence and a culture of high expectations for staff and students.

“I intend to ensure we provide our students with a competitive edge and I’m particularly looking forward to working in partnership with schools, universities and employers and anchoring Hartlepool Sixth Form at the heart of our local community.”

Education Partnership North East chief executive Ellen Thinnesen said: “Jane is an experienced and tenacious leader who understands the unique role that specialist sixth forms play in providing strong, innovative and relevant academic and technical career routes for diverse communities.

“Her strong creative, digital and cultural background will be a real asset to the local area.”

Hartlepool Sixth Form offers an extensive range of academic A-Levels as well as vocational and technical subjects for school leavers and adults.

Its portfolio of A-Levels, GCSEs, technical and access courses ensure a significant percentage of students progress to their chosen university.