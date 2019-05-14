Families can meet the new lambs at a farm college's annual spring show

Farm college students will be opening their doors for the annual spring show.

The ever-popular event will return at East Durham College’s Houghall Campus this weekend.

The Spring Show at East Durham College will be held this weekend.

The fun-filled family day out at the Durham City site will have visitors flocking to meet all the animals, including the latest addition of lambs.

This annual event regularly attracts thousands of people from around region, who visit Houghall to tour the facilities and take part in a range of family-

friendly activities which will be set up during the show.

The 2019 Spring Show will take place on Sunday, May 19, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is £3 per adult and £2 per child, with under one-year-olds free, and there is also free parking on site.

Visitors will be able to tour the college’s multi-million-pound animal care centre to see exotic animals such as lizards and snakes, as well as small

mammals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas.

Attendees can also visit Houghall’s working farm, where they can see cows, calves, pigs, piglets, sheep and lambs.

The college will also be hosting several other activities, including the Durham Falconry birds of prey, a free zip line hosted by the tree surgery team, Punch and Judy Shows, face painting and balloon modelling and other free children’s activities too.

There’ll also be charity and trade stands to browse, fairground rides, a Diggerland game and refreshments and ice cream are available on-site.#

This marks the second year where the college will also be including its popular Houghall bear trail, where kids can learn exciting facts about the animals around the Houghall site.

It is also a great opportunity for potential students interested in land-based courses to tour the site and learn more about courses and apprenticeships

they may be interested in.

East Durham College events manager Dianne Howe said: "The Houghall Spring Show is one of our main events of the year and it just continues to grow every year.

"There will be loads to see and do on the day and it’s a great opportunity to see what all of our areas do at the Houghall campus.

"The show is a great family day out and it always seems to bring fantastic weather with it too; fingers crossed that tradition continues this year."

East Durham College’s Houghall campus offers a wide range of land-based courses in subjects including agriculture, animal care, arboriculture and forestry, horse care, floristry, dog grooming, craft and horticulture.