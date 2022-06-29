Fewer male teachers in Hartlepool's schools

Fewer male teachers in Hartlepool.

Department for Education figures show that there were 897 teachers in state-funded schools in the town as of November 2021 – with 220 of them men.

This means male teachers make up just 24.5% of the workforce in the area in the current academic year – down slightly from 24.9% in 2020-21, but above the national average.

Nationally, just 14% of nursery and primary school teachers, 35% of secondary teachers, and 25% of special school teachers are men – an overall ratio of

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24.2%.

Despite teaching being a female-dominated industry, the data also shows that, nationally, men tend to earn more than women.

In Hartlepool schools, men and women both earn the same amount on average – £41,604 – making it one of just a dozen areas in the country where this is the case.

James Zuccollo, director of school workforce at the EPI, said: "While the Covid-19 recession temporarily increased teacher applications, this has had no effect on the gender diversity of the school workforce."

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the The Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The Government must reverse the erosion of teacher pay, dial down the excessive accountability regime, and ensure that schools are properly funded.

"This will help to attract both men and women into the profession."