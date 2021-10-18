Financially 'disadvantaged' Hartlepool students less likely to go to university

Education attainment gap

Data from the Department for Education shows that, of 225 students in Hartlepool who received free school meals at the age of 15, just 58 (20.5%) were at university in 2019-20 – down from the 21.6% the year before.

Of 841 other pupils in the area, 44.8% were studying in higher education at the age of 19 – meaning the progression gap between poorer pupils and non-disadvantaged students was 19%, though this is down from 23.7% in 2018-19.

The Sutton Trust – which campaigns for equal access to high quality education said the university access gap is as large now as it was 14 years ago.

In England, 26.6% of pupils who received free school meals at age 15 were participating in higher education in 2019-20 – compared to 45.7% of those who from better of families.

James Turner, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said: "The fact that the university access gap has not closed at all in the past decade, shows just how stubborn and ingrained inequalities are in our system.

"The Covid-19 pandemic means that the divide between disadvantaged students and their classmates is likely to become even wider, but there is an urgency to act now to prevent the gaps widening still further.”