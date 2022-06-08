Finest work of Hartlepool art school graduates goes on show in annual exhibition

Visitors are invited to marvel at the handiwork of final year degree students in the school’s annual celebration.

Unveiling new names to watch out for in the creative sector, the showcase featured work from the wide range of visual arts and stage and screen degree courses.

It is on show now at the school’s Hartlepool campus at 1 Church Street between Monday, June 6, and Saturday, June 11.

The degree show features the work of final year students at the Northern School of Art in Hartlepool.

It follows a launch for students and their families and friends last week.

School of Art principal Dr Martin Raby said: “The show is a celebration of all the hard work and commitment by our very talented students. It has been wonderful to welcome so many visitors at our preview evening.

“It is a fantastic exhibition and we would encourage everyone to come and see it.”

Ahead of the opening event a series of awards were presented to students recognising academic and creative excellence across the school’s programmes by Dr Raby and the Chair of Governors Tim Bailey.

Borbala Iszlai won the Costume Interpretation with Design – Student of the Year Award 2022.

All those nominated received a certificate to display in the exhibition alongside their work, and winners were presented with a certificate and prize.

The degree show features outstanding work of final year students across all of its BA (Hons) programmes, covering photography, fashion, textiles, V & theatre production, and more.

Among the award winners was mature student Donna Auchterlounie, who won the Textiles & Surface Design – Student of the Year 2022.

She said: “My time at the school has been just been amazing, it’s been challenging because I’ve got a family as well and managing GCSE’s during lockdown and doing all this but I’ve absolutely loved it.”

Sarah Howitt with her certificate.

Rhiannon McMahon won Acting Student of the Year Award and said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my three years here and fell honoured and grateful to have won.”

And Textiles & Surface Design graduate Sarah Howitt son the Gary Pearson Award (For Breaking Boundaries).

Sarah said: “This course has given me the opportunity to explore who I am as artist and be who I am.”