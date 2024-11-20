Thanks to every Hartlepool primary school who has sent us 2024 new starters photographs.Thanks to every Hartlepool primary school who has sent us 2024 new starters photographs.
'First class' - 26 pictures of new starters 2024 at Hartlepool primary schools

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
How smart do they all look?

Thanks to every Hartlepool school who contributed to this collection of new starters pictures. All photos have been taken since September 2024. For our collection of 2023 first class images, click here.

Brougham Primary School.

1. Brougham Primary School

Brougham Primary School. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Barnard Grove Primary School Class 1.

2. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School Class 1. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Barnard Grove Primary School Class 2.

3. Barnard Grove Primary School

Barnard Grove Primary School Class 2. Photo: Other 3rd Party

The Bright's Mini Dodgers class at Clavering Primary School.

4. Clavering Primary School

The Bright's Mini Dodgers class at Clavering Primary School. Photo: Other 3rd Party

