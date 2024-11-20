'First class' - 26 pictures of new starters 2024 at Hartlepool primary schools

Thanks to every Hartlepool school who contributed to this collection of new starters pictures. All photos have been taken since September 2024. For our collection of 2023 first class images, click here.
1 / 7
Thanks to every Hartlepool school who contributed to this collection of new starters pictures. All photos have been taken since September 2024. For our collection of 2023 first class images, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.