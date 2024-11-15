Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former student is stepping into the shoes of his teacher at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Wren, once a student in Steve Sowerby's class, will now take over as lecturer after Steve's retirement this December, highlighting the College's commitment to transforming lives through education.

Steve, during his 34 years of service, remembers Cameron well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The thing that made Cameron really stand out was his no-fuss approach. He consistently did what was asked of him without needing much help or encouragement.”

Steve Sowerby, left, and Cameron Wren.

After completing his BTEC Extended Diploma in IT at Hartlepool College, Cameron pursued his passion for technology by earning a first-class honours degree in computer games design from Teesside University.

He further honed his skills through internships in the games industry and at the university, where he helped develop cutting-edge software using technology like the Microsoft HoloLens.

The 23-year-old has now returned to Hartlepool College as a graduate lecturer, a role that initially felt “quite weird while I was shadowing the same lecturers that taught me”, he quipped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron soon adapted and has brought his industry experience and enthusiasm to the classroom.

Steve said: “It feels good to be passing the baton on to someone whose development I've observed and had some part in.”

He is now planning to dedicate more time to his hobbies such as playing musical instruments, fell walking in the Lake District and developing interests in astronomy and photography.

Steve said: “One of the most gratifying things is receiving emails from former students telling me what they're now doing in the computer industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am, though, really looking forward to enjoying more free time having spent more than three decades teaching.”

The handover illustrates Hartlepool College’s mission to transform lives through education.

Vice principal Gary Riches said: "Steve has been a fantastic asset to the college for many years. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Hartlepool College Principal Darren Hankey regularly recites these words of Irish playwright and political activist George Bernard Shaw: “Life is no brief candle to me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got a hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations.”

Mr Riches added: "It's inspiring to see a former student return as a lecturer. Cameron's experience and enthusiasm will be invaluable to our students."