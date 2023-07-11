Former staff, pupils and other employees returned to the school on Saturday, June 24, for a tour of the building and a mass marking its golden anniversary.

Visitors could also go back in time with yearbooks, programmes, pictures, press clippings, music videos of events and access to the archives.

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw described the atmosphere as lovely, with more celebrations set to take place before the end of term this month.

Left to right: David Relton (former headteacher), Dame Maura Regan (founding BHCET Trust CEO), Mike Shorten (BHCET Trust CEO), Sara Crawshaw (headteacher) and Michael Lee (former headteacher) at The English Martyrs Catholic School & Sixth Form College 50th Anniversary.

"It’s fantastic,” Mrs Crawshaw said. “We had such a wonderful support from the English Martyrs community from former staff and pupils.

"They all came in on the Saturday. There was a tour of the school and a beautiful mass. It was wonderful.

"Everyone has been sending their good wishes and prayers. It’s been lovely.”

She added: "Everybody has been really joyful and taken a chance to really enjoy this significant birthday.”

Albert picks out his dad Dan Draper (second left) from an old staff photograph as colleagues (left to right) Mark Blackwood, Victoria Parker and Bernadette Malcolmson look on.

The school was built in Catcote Road in 1973, bringing together five other Catholic secondary schools in Hartlepool.

The anniversary has seen good wishes come in from former pupils as far as Australia and Dubai.

Mrs Crawshaw, who took charge of English Martyrs back in 2021, has said it is a “privilege” to lead the school as it reaches the milestone anniversary.

She said: "It is a huge privilege to be the head when a school has a significant anniversary or birthday.

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw addresses the congregation at mass celebrating The English Martyrs Catholic School & Sixth Form College 50th anniversary.

"It’s wonderful to be part of such a great community that has such wonderful roots, such significant legacy, but also such a wonderful future.”

The school has over 1,500 pupils and Mrs Crawshaw has shared her hopes that English Martyrs will continue to instil good values in young people in Hartlepool.

She said: "I think it’s about that continued ambition for young people in Hartlepool, that they can be academically successful, that they can make sure they have good friendships, strong relationships, good values and contribute to the town, contribute to the world.”

