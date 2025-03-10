Free school breakfast clubs: All of the North East primary schools trialling new programme from next month
- Labour plans to introduce free school breakfast clubs at every primary school in England
- It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the new programme
- These include more than 50 schools across the North East
- Free school breakfasts, and an extra 30 minutes of free childcare, will be available at many of them from April
Primary school pupils at select schools across the North East will be among the first to get a taste of the Government’s new free school breakfast club programme.
Labour plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced the 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.
This means that as soon as April, the start of the 2025 summer term, pupils at many of these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day - in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.
Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.
Included amongst the early adopters are about 56 primary schools across the North East. Here are all of the ones that will soon be rolling out free school breakfasts, sorted by council area:
Darlington
- High Coniscliffe CofE Primary School
Durham
- Cleves Cross Primary and Nursery School Academy
- Esh CofE Primary School
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Blackhall
- St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Bishop Auckland
- Moorside Primary Academy
- Witton-le-Wear Primary School
- Middlestone Moor Academy
- Beamish Primary School
- Cockfield Primary School
- St Margaret's Church of England Primary School
- Prince Bishops Community Primary School
- Croft Community School
Gateshead
- St Joseph's Catholic Infant School, Birtley
Hartlepool
- St Helen's Primary School
- Greatham CofE Primary School
Middlesbrough
- Pennyman Primary Academy
- St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- Welbeck Academy
- Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary School
Northumberland
- Morpeth Chantry Middle School
- Morpeth Newminster Middle School
- Malvin's Close Academy
- Croftway Academy
- Mickley First School
- NCEA Warkworth Church of England Primary School
- Amble Links Primary School
- Otterburn Primary School
- Cambo First School
- Shilbottle Primary School
- Bothal Primary School
- Hareside Primary School
- Chollerton Church of England Aided First School
- Holy Trinity Church of England First School
North Tyneside
- St Bernadette's Catholic Primary, Wallsend
- Langley First School
- Ivy Road Primary School
Redcar and Cleveland
- Skelton Primary School
- New Marske Primary School
- Overfields Primary School
- Lockwood Primary School
South Tyneside
- St Bede's Catholic Primary School, South Shields
- Ashley Academy
- Stanhope Primary School
Stockton
- Prior's Mill CofE Primary School
- Ingleby Mill Primary School
- Holy Trinity Rosehill CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Ash Trees Academy
- Green Gates Academy
Sunderland
- Barnwell Academy
- Fatfield Academy
- St Leonard's Catholic Primary School, Silksworth
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland
- Hudson Road Primary School
- Dame Dorothy Primary School
- Richard Avenue Primary School
