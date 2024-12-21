Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From grocery vouchers to childcare refunds, help is out there this Christmas 🎄

Government-funded ‘holiday clubs’ are available in most parts of England

Families may also be entitled to extra grocery vouchers or money towards food

Working parents may be able to get some of their childcare costs paid back

Some charities can also help with gifts for children

From presents, to decking the halls, to family feasts, Christmas can be expensive at the best of times.

But for families already struggling to afford the essentials, the holiday period can be a harsh financial blow. Children will be home from school and needing care, which can cut into parents’ working hours, all the while losing access to free school meal programmes.

Government data from the 2023/24 school year shows that some 2.1 million children across the country were eligible to get free meals at school - nearly one-in-four pupils. Fortunately, there’s plenty of government and local authority support available across the country to help keep kids fed and families afloat. These usually come via the local council, which means how different programmes are rolled out or the exact amount of support you’re entitled to get may vary depending on where you live.

Here’s some of the help your family might be able to get - and how to check if you’re eligible:

The holiday activities and food programme

Government-funded holiday activities and food (HAF) programmes typically run during the Christmas, Easter and summer holidays. These holiday clubs are typically organised by the local authority, and provide a healthy meal, free childcare places, activities, and experiences for young people eligible for free school meals. They may be open to some other families as well - so it’s worth checking with your council.

As of this year, some 153 different local authorities have rolled out a HAF programme, meaning it should be available across most of England. You will still need to register your child for a space in the programme - your council’s dedicated webpage should have instructions on how to do this.

Each place will run its holiday clubs slightly differently, but the government advises they be run for at least four hours a day, four days a week, which should help ease the childcare burden for working families somewhat.

Food vouchers or HSF payments

The government’s Household Support Fund (HSF) also provides councils with extra cash to help out residents in need. While it is up to the council how this is allocated, usually some is set aside for families eligible for free school meals over the holidays.

Some councils will make a direct payment. The Royal Borough of Greenwich council, for example, pays out £30 per child during the Christmas holidays - and £15 during half-term breaks. Others will send out grocery vouchers. In the Devon County Council area, families can receive a voucher worth £15 per week of the school holiday to help replace the meals they would have had during the school day. They can only be redeemed at major supermarkets.

Families already registered for free school meals typically don’t need to do anything, as these will be paid out automatically. But if you’ve had a sudden change in circumstances, you should let your council know right away - and they may still be able to register you for the extra help.

Claiming back cash for other holiday childcare

Under the government’s Universal Credit scheme, parents who need to pay for childcare while they work can claim back up to 85% of their costs. This can make a big difference for families needing childcare - especially if they’re not eligible for free school meals or other council support for low income families.

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed this payment, which is primarily aimed towards families where both parents are working, can be used for holiday clubs or childminders, as well as things like after-school clubs and breakfast clubs during term time.

The amount you can get back per month is capped at £1,014 for one child and £1,739 for two or more. Over the two-week Christmas holiday, this means families may be able back funds of up to £500-800.

You’ll need to provide documentation proving how much you are paying, and you’ll also need to be using a registered childcare provider. This money is usually paid back to parents after they’ve paid for the initial childcare, but the government does have some flexibility to help with paying upfront cost for those who cannot afford it under its Flexible Support Fund.

Help from charities

It’s not government-funded, but there are a number of charities which also offer extra help for families at Christmas time.

If you’re struggling to afford gifts for your child this year, the Salvation Army runs an annual Christmas Present Appeal. Last year, it gave out some 84 thousand presents to children and teenagers in need. You can find out more about receiving these gifts by reaching out to your local Salvation Army centre or church.

What kind of support for struggling families is available in your part of the country, and do you think it is meeting the local need? Let us know by leaving a comment below.