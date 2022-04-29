'Friendly' Hartlepool school is again classed as 'good' by education inspectors

Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, has been praised by Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) following a two-day visit earlier this year.

A new report states “leaders are highly ambitious for all pupils” and that “staff work together as an effective team”.

It adds that “pupils speak highly of this friendly school” and outlines how “families appreciate the help they were given during Covid-19 restrictions”.

Throston Primary school pupil Charlie Hutchinson with teacher Stephen Molyneux taking part in online learning at Throston Primary School.

One parent told inspectors “the pastoral care is wonderful” and added: “Staff are passionate and supportive and encourage all the children to achieve their best.”

Other areas praised in the report include Throston’s work with pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities as well as the school’s use of catch-up funding following coronavirus disruption.

A shorter list of concerns said a “new approach to teaching phonics is still in the early stages” and that “some pupils are not accessing the new reading programme”.

Delighted headteacher Mark Atkinson said afterwards: "We are thrilled to know that despite the pandemic, and the subsequent disruption that this brought, Ofsted agree that we are still delivering a high standard of education.

Throston Primary School headteacher Mark Anderson.

“It was great to see that Ofsted described us as a ‘friendly school’ where there are extremely positive and strong relationships between pupils, families and staff.

"We are also delighted to know that Ofsted have acknowledged our drive to promote a love of reading and our commitment to support pupil’s personal development.

"Ofsted also stated that children in Early Years are prepared well for their next steps in learning and pupils with special educational needs are supported effectively.

“Needless to say, Ofsted did not just tell us about our many positives, they have also suggested areas in which we can improve further.

"We will now work on developing these areas to further improve the school.

"For example, enhancing fluency in Key Stage 2, via a wider roll-out of our validated systematic synthetics programme, Little Wandle.”

The February visit was classed as a section 8 inspection, where schools are checked to see if they are still good or outstanding, and follows a similar verdict in 2017.