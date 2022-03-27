Youngsters at West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, have come together for a good cause after their school became charity partners with Alice House Hospice.

The school has been selling rainbow coloured teddy bears provided by the hospice since the start of last week.

Nearly 100 were sold in just two days to raise £192 for the hospice.

Alice House Hospice mascot Alice Mouse with pupil Ajay Lawson.

The next batch of bears also sold out in days with a total of £560.14 raised for the hospice in a week.

Headteacher Lauren Furness said: "We’ve had to ask for some more to be ordered, because they’ve been really popular with the children.

"What they’re coming back to say is that they want the full rainbow, because they’re thinking of a grandparent or a relative that might have been cared for at the hospice.”

She continued: "We are really pleased, because it’s a local charity. It’s such good work that they do so we want to make sure we continue to support them.

Alice House Hospice's mascot Alice Mouse visited West View Primary School on Wednesday afternoon (March 16).

"It’s absolutely brilliant. It’s really nice to see that the bears have been so popular.”

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House Hospice and hospice mascot Alice Mouse visited the school to deliver a new batch of 100 teddy bears.

Janice said it’s been “amazing” to see the amount of support and partner up with the school.

She said: “It’s amazing. It’s lovely because they’re neighbours to the hospice. The school is just around the corner from us. It’s great to have a charity partnership with them.

West View Primary school pupil and Eco Warrior team member Poppy Rowbotham plants an apple tree earlier this year after the school was presented it as a reward for its successful Fundraise and Recycle scheme.

"I would like to thank everyone at the school, the staff, the pupils. I would like to thank them so much.”

Miss Furness added: "We’re really proud to be charity partners with them and look forward to working with them in the future to be able to raise awareness of what they do but also to raise valuable finds for them as well.”

The school has been accepting donations of any unwanted clothing, shoes and textiles into a container provided by Fundraise and Recycle since late June 2021.

