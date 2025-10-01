'Game-changing' £2.7m investment in futures of Hartlepool’s young people is announced

A major investment in the young people of Hartlepool has been announced to help the town’s children unlock their full potential and overcome barriers to success.

Three leading education charities – IntoUniversity, SHINE and the Tutor Trust – are joining forces in one place thanks to grants totalling £2.7m from the John Armitage Charitable Trust (JACT).

Together they will deliver a three-pronged approach designed to raise aspirations, boost attainment and break down barriers for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

One Hartlepool school leader said: “It’s great that our area has been identified for support because we often feel forgotten.”

Hartlepool's Brougham Primary School has already benefited from working with the Tutor Trust.

The funding is financing a new IntoUniversity learning centre in the town centre, designed to enhance the educational attainment and opportunities of young people aged 7-18 who are facing disadvantage.

The centre will employ four full-time staff and offer a holistic programme of after-school academic support, mentoring, in-school aspiration-raising workshops and enrichment and work experience opportunities.

SHINE is launching Hartlepool Reads, a project that will work directly with 20 primary and secondary schools to strengthen children’s reading skills.

By focusing on literacy, the programme aims to ensure every child can fully access learning and thrive in the classroom.

Pupils from St Bega's Primary School, in Hartlepool, are also benefitting from the partnership's work.

Meanwhile, the Tutor Trust is partnering with 20 schools to provide targeted English and maths tuition for primary and secondary children.

As well as providing academic support, their tutors act as role models to improve pupils’ engagement and confidence.

Around 530 primary school pupils have already received tuition, with the headteacher of Brougham Primary School, Sarah Greenan, saying: “Our tutor has been exceptional, working alongside staff to align tuition with classroom learning.”

The leaders of all three organisations have welcomed the investment, describing it as a game-changing opportunity.

Dr Rachel Carr, chief executive and founder of IntoUniversity said: “We’re really excited to be opening a new centre in Hartlepool.

"This is a unique collaboration which sees the trust making a massive investment in three unique but complementary programmes of support designed to transform outcomes and opportunities for young people in Hartlepool.

“We’re looking forward to starting working with young people in the town, their families, schools and the local community to build on the work already being done by our partners at SHINE and the Tutor Trust.

“Young people in Hartlepool have heaps of potential and we’re confident that this investment in their future will go a long way towards helping them realise this potential.”

Fiona Spellman, chief executive of SHINE, said: “We are excited to be working alongside partner charities on projects that will each break down barriers to learning.

“Our conversations with schools show that reading is a key priority and we are determined to give children across Hartlepool the strong literacy skills they need to unlock a successful future.”

Ed Marsh, chief executive of the Tutor Trust, added: “The Tutor Trust was founded to provide life changing tuition based on need rather than ability to pay.

"We are a proudly northern charity and it is incredibly exciting to be expanding our work into Hartlepool.

“Now more than ever it is important that young people who can benefit from small group tuition have the chance to receive it, and we are delighted to be working with schools to provide it.”

The centre will be based at Grace Church, in Tankerville Street.