GCSE results 2025: Wellfield School students celebrate GCSE success
Among the pupils celebrating at Wellfield School, in Wingate, included Daniel Henderson who received six grade 9s.
Max Collinson also did incredibly well, achieving six grade 9s and one grade 8.
Headteacher Louise Colquhoun said: “Our students should be so proud of themselves.
"These results are not just grades on a page – they represent ambition, effort and challenges overcome.
"They open up new futures and opportunities, and we couldn’t be prouder of every single student.”
Rachel Fenwick was another high achiever, receiving five grade 9s and two grade 8s.
The school would like to thank the “tireless efforts of its staff” and the “unwavering support of families” for helping its students succeed in their GCSEs.