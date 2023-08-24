A total of 244 teenagers sat their exams in the spring with many achieving excellent grades today to enable them to do what they want to next in life.

High Tunstall’s leaders praised students’ performance and resilience following “terrible disruption” during the worst public health crisis in a century with Covid.

Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “We are delighted with the performance of our students in the GCSE examinations of 2023.

A group of girls excitedly check their GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science.

"We could not be prouder of their achievements, and we congratulate them and thank their teachers for the brilliant way they have helped our students during the last two years.

"High Tunstall College of Science is proud of its inclusive culture and regardless of the challenges young people face they will succeed at our college.

"Thank you to the staff, parents and carers that have supported the class of 2023, you have been superb.”

Mr Tilling said the college would not be announcing its overall grade performance this year amid a return to pre-pandemic standards.

Left to right: Jacob Lamb, Harry Wiles and Theo Parry who all received impressive GCSE results.

He said it will take time to analyse and understand the implications but added: “What we do know is that students who attended and worked hard achieved well.”

Among High Tunstall’s high achievers was Libby Ogden, 16, who earned eight grade 9s – equivalent to a double A star – plus one 8 and a 7.

Libby said: “I studied a lot. I would have nights where I would go to bed and stay up to keep on studying.”

Ava Wright, 16, was happy after receiving all 7s and 8s. For the boys, Theo Parry got one 9, three 8s, one 7 and four grade 6 – all strong passes.

And Jacob Lamb got one 9, three 8s, two 6s and a five.

"I’m happy with them,” he said. “I was very nervous.”

Alfie Campbell, who earned one 9, two 8s, six 7s and a 5, and who is eyeing a career in finance, said: “I was expecting a bit better, but it was a tough year.”