A secondary has welcomed “a year of outstanding GCSE results” and praised the “dedication, resilience and hard work of both staff and students”.

Wellfield School, in Wingate, has also thanked “parents, guardians and the entire school community for their ongoing support”.

Trust chief executive and executive school lead Linda Rodham, which is part of the New College Academies Trust, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements in this year’s GCSE exams.

"Their results are a testament to their hard work, determination and the high-quality teaching and support from our dedicated staff led by acting head of school Miss Colquhoun.”

A student receives his GCSE results at Wellfield School.

Among the many success stories highlighted by the school are Joshua Gibson, who achieved the school’s top progress award, and Lewis Cowell, who received four grade 9s and a Distinction*.

James Davison earned three grade 9s and a Distinction* while Ruby Kennedy welcomed four grade 9s.

Darcey McHale and Erin Prout also achieved four grade 9s.

The school added in a statement: “Wellfield School would like to extend its thanks to the parents, guardians, and the entire school community for their ongoing support.

"Together, we continue to build a bright future for our students.”

