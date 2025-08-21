A school is celebrating the “hard work, determination and resilience” of its staff and students following this year’s GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grades at St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, have improved from last year.

These include “most significantly, the important 5+ in English and maths”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Robson was the highest achieving student in the year group, achieving all grade 9s and grade 8s.

St Hild’s Church of England School celebrates the “hard work, determination and resilience” of its staff and students following its recent GCSE results.

He plans to study A-Levels in biology, chemistry and physics at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Lily Mincher also achieved outstanding results, including grade 9s in art and history.

She plans to study A-Levels in art, history and maths at Bede Sixth Form College, in Billingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy headteacher Lucy Hannah said: “We are immensely proud of our students and their achievements.

Tom Robson was the highest achieving student in the year group, achieving all grade 9s and grade 8s.

"These results are a testament not only to their academic ability but also to their perseverance and commitment, especially given the challenges of the past year.

"Our staff have worked tirelessly to support each student, and today’s results reflect that collective effort.”

Jayden Louca is a student who made fantastic progress during his time at the school.

He has achieved the grades needed to study an apprenticeship in business at the Hartlepool College of Further Education.