GCSE results day 2025: St Hild’s Church of England School celebrates improvement in results

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
A school is celebrating the “hard work, determination and resilience” of its staff and students following this year’s GCSE results.

Grades at St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, have improved from last year.

These include “most significantly, the important 5+ in English and maths”.

Tom Robson was the highest achieving student in the year group, achieving all grade 9s and grade 8s.

He plans to study A-Levels in biology, chemistry and physics at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Lily Mincher also achieved outstanding results, including grade 9s in art and history.

She plans to study A-Levels in art, history and maths at Bede Sixth Form College, in Billingham.

Deputy headteacher Lucy Hannah said: “We are immensely proud of our students and their achievements.

"These results are a testament not only to their academic ability but also to their perseverance and commitment, especially given the challenges of the past year.

"Our staff have worked tirelessly to support each student, and today’s results reflect that collective effort.”

Jayden Louca is a student who made fantastic progress during his time at the school.

He has achieved the grades needed to study an apprenticeship in business at the Hartlepool College of Further Education.

