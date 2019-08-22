(Left to right) Lucie Rowley, Rochelle Collingwood, Taqnisha Hope and Ellie King from Dyke House with their GCSE results. Picture by Frank Reid

GCSE results day in Hartlepool: Pictures celebrate success as teenagers get their grades

Thursday, August 22 marked a milestone for thousands of teenagers across the North East as they headed into school to collect their GCSE results.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 11:47

There were celebrations aplenty as you picked up your grades, and turnd your attention to what's next in your educational journey. And we were there to capture all of the smiling, happy faces on camera. Check out our picture special and see how many people you know.

1. All smiles

Katherine Mulvey from English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College with her GCSE results.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Time to celebrate

Jack Soloman English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College with his GCSE results.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. The anxious wait

Students and parents wait for the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College GCSE results.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Reason to celebrate

Max Strelttz from English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College with his GCSE results.

Photo: Frank Reid

