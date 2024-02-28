Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, received its first “good” rating by Ofsted inspectors since becoming an academy in December 2020.

Before converting to an academy, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Primary School, which is part of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, received a “requires improvement” grade.

In their most recent report, Ofsted inspectors state: “Pupils are happy and well cared for.

Sacred Heart Primary School is celebrating receiving a "good" Ofsted rating.

"Bullying is rare.

"Pupils know they have supportive friends and caring adults whom they can trust should they have any concerns.

"This makes the school a safe and enjoyable place to be.”

The report continues: “The school has an ambitious curriculum, which begins in the early years.

"Pupils benefit from a wide range of visits and experiences.

"These experiences support pupils’ learning and further develop their interests.”

Inspectors noted how the curriculum is “ambitious” for all pupils and is “clearly sequenced”.

Head of school Amanda Palmer said: “I would like to congratulate our wonderful children and the hard work and dedication of our staff.

“Moving to “good” is a fantastic outcome and we are committed to serving our local community and making Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School the best school it can be so our children can flourish.”

Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust said in a statement: “Sacred Heart are proud about the positive recognition from Ofsted and along with Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust is committed to continuing their journey towards excellence in education.”

There are also, however, a number of areas that the school has been told it can improve on, including its curriculum.

Inspectors noted how “there are some inconsistencies in how well staff deliver the curriculum” and at times “the choice of activity or support provided does not help pupils to learn as well as they could”.

The report also states that special educational needs and disability (SEND) provisions do not always meet pupils’ needs.

Inspectors said: “There are sometimes delays in identifying pupils with SEND.

"Some support plans do not align with identified needs and some staff struggle to adapt lessons successfully.