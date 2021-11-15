Grant applications open to young Hartlepool musicians to take career further

The Preston Simpson and Sterndale Young Musicians Trust makes financial awards to young musicians, both instrumental and vocal, who live in or have strong links with Hartlepool to enable them to study music at any educational establishment providing courses in musical education.

The grants are designed to help those who have already achieved a good standard in their musical studies and who may wish to make use of their musical ability in their future careers.

Chris Simmons, Chair of the Trust, administered by Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Over the years the grants have played an important part in helping many talented young people in Hartlepool to overcome financial hurdles in the pursuit of their musical careers.

Chris Simmons.

“This year grants were given to 25 young people, in varying amounts of up to £1,000, so they are well worth applying for.”

Trustees award grants annually during an event in the Borough Hall when some of the award winners are invited to perform.

To be eligible, applicants must be aged between 14 and 25 on July 31, 2022 and have been born in the borough of Hartlepool or have a parent who lives or did live in the borough for at least five years.

They should also be able to show a keen interest in music and have an above average musical talent.

Further information and an application form are available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/youngmusicianstrust

Alternatively, contact Judith Oliver at the council on (01429) 523914 or email [email protected]

Applications must be received by noon on Monday, January 17.

