Hartlepool 2022 primary school starters - how to apply for your child's place
Applications for school places for children due to start primary school in Hartlepool next September are now being taken.
The closing date for all applications - either online or paper - is January 15, 2022.
Letters providing more information are sent to parents via their child’s nursery school.
But where a child does not attend a private or mainstream nursery, or a letter has not been received by the end of November, then parents will need to register their child with Hartlepool Borough Council’s school admissions team at the Hartlepool Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), in Brierton Lane.
Contact the team by telephoning (01429) 523765 or emailing [email protected]
The team can also provide more information about the school admissions process and application forms.
Applications can also be made online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/schooladmissions
Parents will learn the outcome of their applications on April 19, 2022, and any appeals will be heard next summer.