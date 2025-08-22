Hartlepool based midwifery-led service offers new mums chance to reflect on pregnancy
The midwifery-led service based primarily at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, is running a ‘birth reflections’ service open to mums who have given birth under the care of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.
It offers mothers and families the opportunity to discuss their pregnancy and birth experiences, and help to make improvements in midwifery.
Run by midwives Jodie Nicholson and Nicola Spiller, mums are invited to attend private one-hour appointments with one of the midwives to revisit and explore their birth story and ask any questions.
Jodie said: “For many women, recollection of their birth experience can be hazy, due to medication or just sheer tiredness.
"Birth reflections provides them and their birth partners with the opportunity to explore those moments in a trauma-informed way, to ask questions and give some clarity around the processes and decisions made.
“We’ve got the luxury of being able to sit, listen and talk away from the wards.
"We know women go away with a much better understanding of what has happened to give a bit of closure.”
Women can refer themselves to the service online from six weeks after giving birth, and appointments are also available at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.
Nicola added: “There’s no upper limit. We see women years later – and we quite often get referrals from ladies who are in or planning their second pregnancy.
"They’ve never really explored their first delivery and realise now that they have questions that are unanswered.”
One of the changes that has been made following feedback to the service has been to enable families to stay together during surgery after birth whereby birthing partners and babies can now go to theatre, provided everyone’s clinically stable.
Separation disturbed bonding and interrupted skin-to-skin contact between baby and mum.
“It’s such a small change, but it’s made a massive difference to women’s experiences,” said Jodie.
For more information about the reflections service or to refer yourself online, visit the North Tees and Hartlepool website at www.nth.nhs.uk