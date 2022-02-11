Hartlepool car parts firm aims to take on more trainees

Automotive firm TMD Friction has marked the ongoing National Apprenticeship Week by announcing it plans to take on more trainees as part of its commitment to investing in the next generation of talent.

The firm employs more than 500 people at its factory on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate and currently has 18 apprentices while intending to take on another five during 2022.

Dan Matthews, learning and development Manager at TMD Friction, which makes vehicle brake pads, said: “We know that attracting the best fresh talent is a key part of our continued growth.

TDM Friction apprentices, from left, Jonny Davison, Stephen Smailes, Jonathan Davison and Ben Readman.

“That’s why this year we’ll be looking at recruiting an additional five apprentices, taking the total employed across the business to 23.”

He added: “Our current apprentices are employed in a range of areas, from engineering, electrical and maintenance to finance, HR and IT and each of them, in their own way, is proving to be a real asset to the business.

“For us, it’s not just about attracting apprentices, it’s about supporting them through their learning and development so at the end of their qualification, they are ideally placed to secure permanent employment with us.”

One such success story for TMD Friction is Stuart Gallagher.

Apprentices at TMD Friction.

Stuart joined the business four and a half years ago and after completing a Level 3 apprenticeship in IT and was promoted into the role of support technician, with responsibility for IT capabilities across the business.

He said: “TMD Friction is a great place to work and really are committed to investing in their staff. Hopefully this position will set me up for a project engineer or team leader role in the future.”

TMD Friction produces brake pads for 95% Europe’s vehicle aftermarket, including emergency services vehicles and many of the major distribution small trucks and vans.

The firm has been making parts since 1974 and now employs 508 people at its Hartlepool factory.