Hartlepool careers fair to attract dozens of employers, colleges and training providers

The Big Careers Event is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s youth services team and takes place on Saturday, March 5, from 11am to 2pm in the central square on the ground floor of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

More than 30 employers, colleges and training providers will be taking part, including the armed forces, Cleveland Police, Hartlepool College of Further Education, the National Health Service, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Learning Curve Beauty Academy, the Northern School of Art, Seymour Skills Academy and Hartlepool and Stockton Health.

There is no need to book and there will also be a chance for people to enter a free prize draw to win a £100 gift voucher.

Cllr Jim Lindridge. Picture by FRANK REID

All Year 9, 10 and 11 students in the town have received a direct invitation through their school and parents and carers are also welcome.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chairman of the council’s children’s services committee, said: “This very popular event is a great way for young people to meet and chat with potential employers and further education and training organisations to find out the options open to them.

“It’s also a very useful way for parents and carers to learn more about the opportunities available to their children, so they are very welcome to come along too.”