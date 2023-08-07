The college, in Stockton Road, was rated good in eight out of nine categories with its apprenticeships judged to be outstanding.

The overall good rating follows similar Ofsted verdicts in 2014 and 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors described the environment at the college as supportive with a “well-considered” curriculum and praised leaders and managers’ ambition for learners and apprentices.

Hartlepool College of Further Education has kept its good Ofsted rating.

The report also noted the “high-quality” level of teaching and the “highly effective training and coaching” provided to apprentices.

It said: “Learners and apprentices benefit greatly from the supportive environment at the college.

"They speak highly of the positive culture and the relationships that they have with their peers and staff. Learners and apprentices demonstrate confidence, respect and empathy for each other and are well integrated into college life. They are well prepared for their lives outside college and their future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Learners and apprentices are taught by knowledgeable staff who bring high levels of experience from their specialist industries. Teachers use their experience to enliven learning, often using examples from their own practice in their sector.”

The comments were made following a three-day inspection by the education watchdog at the start of May.

During the visit, inspectors attended learning sessions, scrutinised learners’ work, and got the views of learners, staff and other stakeholders.

In its report, Ofsted recommended that the college improve attendance and ensure teachers “develop learners’ written English skills effectively”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors noted that attendance is below the college’s expectations across most courses, despite actions taken by the college.

The report said: “Across most courses, learners’ attendance is below the college’s expectations. Leaders recognise that attendance needs to improve and are taking appropriate action.

"This includes supporting learners with poor attendance to attend more frequently and the deployment of an increased number of welfare, attendance and retention monitors.

"When learners have low attendance, staff put strategies in place to enable them to catch up on missed work.

"These actions are starting to have a positive impact, but attendance remains too low.”