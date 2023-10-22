News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Hartlepool College of Further Education training well equipped workforce in partnership with Middlesbrough's Industrial and Marine Hydraulics Solutions

Hartlepool College of Further Education has named a laboratory after a hydraulic engineering firm as part of a fruitful new partnership.
By Mark Payne
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Middlesbrough based Industrial and Marine Hydraulics Solutions (IMH) has taken on four apprentices from the college this year to boost its workforce.

The college is also helping the specialist hydraulic company to train employees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the agreement, IMH has donated equipment that has led to a new suite being named the IMH Hydraulic/Pneumatic Lab.

Left to right: Josh Bearby, Sam Bullock, Ben Hogg and Liam Burns with Chris King and Chris Mosley outside the lab. (Picture: Hartlepool College of Further Education)Left to right: Josh Bearby, Sam Bullock, Ben Hogg and Liam Burns with Chris King and Chris Mosley outside the lab. (Picture: Hartlepool College of Further Education)
Left to right: Josh Bearby, Sam Bullock, Ben Hogg and Liam Burns with Chris King and Chris Mosley outside the lab. (Picture: Hartlepool College of Further Education)
Most Popular

Donated equipment includes a hydraulic power unit, which the students can use as part of their training.

And they are also able to gain hands on experience of a multitude of different hydraulic components being used in industry today.

Ian Bannister, IMH’s engineering manager and a former Hartlepool College student, said: “IMH has a strong connection to Hartlepool College, so we’re delighted to give back to the partnership to support developing engineering talent and we are proud to have the hydraulic/pneumatic lab in our name."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managing director James Griffiths added: “We look forward to developing the partnership through the lab, apprentices and together, training a well-equipped future workforce that has a wealth of experience and quality technical knowledge.”

Chris King, head of engineering apprentices at Hartlepool College, said they are delighted to work with an organisation that not only values apprenticeships but includes them in future plans.

He said: “It’s always advantageous when employers come in to speak with students, which IMH does, as it generates engagement and buy-in to the programme.

“We look forward to working together to develop the careers of more engineers in the coming years.”

Related topics:Middlesbrough