Middlesbrough based Industrial and Marine Hydraulics Solutions (IMH) has taken on four apprentices from the college this year to boost its workforce.

The college is also helping the specialist hydraulic company to train employees.

As part of the agreement, IMH has donated equipment that has led to a new suite being named the IMH Hydraulic/Pneumatic Lab.

Left to right: Josh Bearby, Sam Bullock, Ben Hogg and Liam Burns with Chris King and Chris Mosley outside the lab. (Picture: Hartlepool College of Further Education)

Donated equipment includes a hydraulic power unit, which the students can use as part of their training.

And they are also able to gain hands on experience of a multitude of different hydraulic components being used in industry today.

Ian Bannister, IMH’s engineering manager and a former Hartlepool College student, said: “IMH has a strong connection to Hartlepool College, so we’re delighted to give back to the partnership to support developing engineering talent and we are proud to have the hydraulic/pneumatic lab in our name."

Managing director James Griffiths added: “We look forward to developing the partnership through the lab, apprentices and together, training a well-equipped future workforce that has a wealth of experience and quality technical knowledge.”

Chris King, head of engineering apprentices at Hartlepool College, said they are delighted to work with an organisation that not only values apprenticeships but includes them in future plans.

He said: “It’s always advantageous when employers come in to speak with students, which IMH does, as it generates engagement and buy-in to the programme.