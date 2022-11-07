The college is working with the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity to deliver mental wellbeing training to bring about a cultural change within the construction industry.

The collaboration follows the charity’s successful pilot training programme last year that saw 1,000 students and 100 tutors at six London colleges receive mental health and mental health awareness training.Sarah Bolton, director of services at the charity said: “There is a lot of work being done to support existing issues within our industry and this initiative steps in even earlier, when people are about to embark on a career in construction.”“Our key message is to let people know that it’s okay to talk about and share problems and to reach out for support or advice if they are in distress or feel things are getting difficult.”

College students getting their mental health lesson.

John Cartwright, head of construction at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “As well as equipping our learners with the right tools and resources for the construction industry, it’s vitally important that they get the right support and guidance on their wellbeing.“By working with The Lighthouse Construction Charity we feel that we are providing the best wellbeing support to them.”Students will complete a half-day mental health awareness course.