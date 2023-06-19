The event, organised by the Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF) in collaboration with Hartlepool College, showcased the talents of young trades people about to enter the workplace.

It attracted a mix of national and regional companies including Kier Group, Hodgson Sayers, Applebridge Family, Geoffrey Robinson, Classic Masonry, Persimmon Homes, Ega Energy, Sheraton Design & Build plus Hartlepool Borough Council.

Employers met students who have taken courses in electrical, plumbing, carpentry, joinery, bricklaying, construction technical and professional.

Attendees at the collaborative NCBF and Hartlepool College North East construction event.

NCBF president Tony Kay said: “We wanted to highlight talented young trades people and the event has done just that.

“We were very impressed by the calibre of the students and the commitment of employers, who came with the clear desire to place students into the workforce.”