Hartlepool day nursery receives ‘Good’ Ofsted report as it celebrates fifth anniversary

A Hartlepool day nursery manager has praised the hard work of staff after receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted report.

Little Treasures Day Nursery, which is based at Belle Vue Community Sports & Youth Centre, was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted in all four areas.

The report was published as the nursery was preparing for it’s fifth anniversary.

Claire Wainwright, who has been nursery manager for the past five years, said: “It was our first Ofsted since we opened so we are really happy.

“The hard work all the staff have put in over the last five years has been worthwhile and it’s great to get some positive recognition.

“The staff all work really hard to make sure the children are developing well and their enthusiasm shines through.

“The report has coincided with our five-year anniversary since we opened which we have celebrated with children.”

Ofsted inspector Nicola Jones says in the report: “Children are developing as confident, motivated learners.

“They thoroughly enjoy attending and engage well in the wide range of activities staff plan for them. Children make good progress in their learning.”

The report added: “Younger children are supported appropriately when they access facilities, such as the sensory room.

“Staff interact skilfully with children. For example, they play peekaboo, using large sheets of shiny, crinkly paper. Children engage very well, giggling and laughing with staff.

“Staff support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities very well.”

Following the inspection, two areas of improvement were also made.

It was reccomended that staff help children to develop a deeper understanding of the importance of having a healthy diet, to promote their good health, and to provide consistently high levels of challenge during activities, to help older children make the best possible progress in their learning.

Little Treasures Day Nursery re-registered in 2014 and currently employs 12 members of childcare staff.

A day of celebration was held on Friday, May 3, to mark the fifth anniversary and the good report.