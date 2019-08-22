Hartlepool education chiefs welcome rise English and maths GCSE pass rates
Education chiefs have praised hardworking Hartlepool students after GCSE results in English and maths improved this year.
Hundreds of students across Hartlepool nervously opened their results on Thursday morning with many excellent performances.
Hartlepool Borough Council says early indications show results for the town are generally in line with last year, reflecting the emerging national picture, but pass rates in the core subjects of maths and English are up.
GCSE subjects are now graded from 9 to 1, with 8 being roughly equivalent to the old A* grade. The old C grade has been replaced by 4 for a pass and 5 for a strong pass.
Amanda Whitehead, the council’s assistant director (Education), said: “Having visited Hartlepool schools and academies this morning it has been uplifting to see successes being celebrated.
“These GCSE results mean that more of our young people will be able to study the subjects they want to in our sixth forms or colleges, or start the training courses or apprenticeships they want to do.”
Councillor Leisa Smith, chair of the council’s children’s services committee, said congratulated all students saying: "They have put in an awful lot of hard work to reach this point.
“I would also like to pay tribute to the teachers, parents and carers who have guided, supported and encouraged them.
“We are very proud of all our students and I wish them lots of luck and success on whatever path they take in the future.”