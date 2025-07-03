English Martyrs School students at their prom at Hardwick Hall.placeholder image
English Martyrs School students at their prom at Hardwick Hall.

Hartlepool English Martyrs' Class of 2025 celebrate their prom in style at Hardwick Hall in County Durham

By Mark Payne
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 21:22 BST
More Hartlepool youngsters have been letting their hair down after exams at their school prom.

On Thursday night it was the turn of English Martyrs School as students donned their glittering gowns and sharp suits for a night of partying at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield.

We hope everyone had a great time. Don’t forget to check back later for even more pictures from the night.

Photos by Michael Gant.

1. Class of 2025

It was cheers all around for the start of English Martyrs' prom on Thursday night. Photo: Michael Gant

2. Sharp suit

Gabriel Wrona at the prom. Photo: Michael Gant

3. Prom couple

Lacie and Harrison at Hardwick Hall. Photo: MG

4. Ready to party

Millie looks great in her prom dress Photo: MG

